ULTIMATE MIXDOWNS – Computer Music issue 254 is out now!

Get this issue now
Print + DVD | | Android | | iOS | | Digital cross-platform
Digital editions include all extra content, now available via FileSilo (see page 5 in the mag)
Read more: Steven Slate Drums SSD5
Subscribe and Save
Never miss an issue with a print or digital CM subscription!
ULTIMATE MIXDOWNS
This month, go beyond basic mix moves and discover the top-secret mixing tricks and techniques used by the world’s top engineers.
In this feature and its accompanying videos, you’ll find out how to…
- Customise compression by sidechaining the sidechain
- Set up DIY parallel EQs and filters
- Tweak Haas widening like a pro for stereo solidity
- Widen two opposing sounds with the ‘Super Separator’ trick
- Design the perfect distortion with advanced EQ moves
- Sweeten mixes with custom ear candy tricks
- Widen and stereoise bass the right way
Check out one of the videos from the feature below, and get the rest with Computer Music issue 254.
FREE 1176 COMPRESSOR PLUGIN WORTH €99 – IK Multimedia Black 76
Bag yourself the full version of this classic compressor plugin (worth €99) for FREE – only with CM254 – and get the warm, powerful, punchy sound of 1176 compression directly in your DAW.
Offer ends 23/05/18, so buy your print or digital copy now to claim your free €99 compressor.
Get the full specs on our Black 76 page, and check out our video below to get a taste of Black 76 and master 1176 compression once and for all!
GORGON CITY IN-STUDIO VIDEO
DJ/production duo Gorgon City have set both UK and international charts alight with their unique brand of club-ready, bass-heavy house.
In this month’s exclusive 1-hour video session and 8-page mag feature, the pair invite you into their North London studio, where they break down their epic hit Imagination feat. Katy Menditta.
Watch the first half of the video below, and gain access to the second half with CM254.
3 FREE SAMPLE PACKS
With this month’s CM, you get THREE huge sample packs to power up your studio sessions:
- HOUSEHOLD RHYTHMS – an exclusive pack of found-sound beats and grooves
- LOOPMASTERS 1GB MEGAPACK – a bumper selection from the sample brand
- WORKSTATION SAMPLES PART 2 – more classic sounds from the CM archives
We've used the Loopmasters pack to crate a raw techno banger. See the video below for more, and get the Live 10 project only with CM254.
TRACKTION 6: THE CM GUIDE
For the cash-conscious music-maker, Tracktion 6 might possibly be the best digital audio workstation out there.
This month, get started with this awesome free DAW – find out how to record, work with audio, use MIDI, add effects and more.
Check out the video below, and get the rest only in CM254.
ALSO IN THIS ISSUE
WIN a FabFilter Pro Bundle worth £549 in our exclusive competition giveaway
Get over 80 free plugins in our exclusive CM Plugins software studio
Dance legends Above & Beyond reveal the secrets to their success
Dive deep into rhythm theory with our Groove Science feature
Understand perfect fifths and power fifths with Dave Clews’ Easy Guide
Find out how DnB producer Ed:it designs his dark atmospheres in software
Program authentic Motown-style drums with our resident Dr Beat
Tech-house producer Oliver Schories drops his five fave music-making plugins
Find out our opinions of new software such as Arturia V Collection 6, Rob Papen SubBoomBass 2, Sonic Academy ANA 2, PPG Infinite Pro and much more
Get this issue now
Print + DVD | | Android | | iOS | | Digital cross-platform
Digital editions include all extra content, now available via FileSilo (see page 5 in the mag)
Subscribe and Save
Never miss an issue with a CM subscription, print or digital!