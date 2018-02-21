ULTIMATE MIXDOWNS – Computer Music issue 254 is out now!

Get this issue now

Read more: Steven Slate Drums SSD5

ULTIMATE MIXDOWNS

This month, go beyond basic mix moves and discover the top-secret mixing tricks and techniques used by the world’s top engineers.

In this feature and its accompanying videos, you’ll find out how to…

Customise compression by sidechaining the sidechain

Set up DIY parallel EQs and filters

Tweak Haas widening like a pro for stereo solidity

Widen two opposing sounds with the ‘Super Separator’ trick

Design the perfect distortion with advanced EQ moves

Sweeten mixes with custom ear candy tricks

Widen and stereoise bass the right way

Check out one of the videos from the feature below

FREE 1176 COMPRESSOR PLUGIN WORTH €99 – IK Multimedia Black 76

Bag yourself the full version of this classic compressor plugin (worth €99) for FREE – only with CM254 – and get the warm, powerful, punchy sound of 1176 compression directly in your DAW.

Offer ends 23/05/18

Get the full specs on our Black 76 page, and check out our video below to get a taste of Black 76 and master 1176 compression once and for all!

GORGON CITY IN-STUDIO VIDEO

DJ/production duo Gorgon City have set both UK and international charts alight with their unique brand of club-ready, bass-heavy house.

In this month’s exclusive 1-hour video session and 8-page mag feature, the pair invite you into their North London studio, where they break down their epic hit Imagination feat. Katy Menditta.

Watch the first half of the video below

3 FREE SAMPLE PACKS

With this month’s CM, you get THREE huge sample packs to power up your studio sessions:

HOUSEHOLD RHYTHMS – an exclusive pack of found-sound beats and grooves

LOOPMASTERS 1GB MEGAPACK – a bumper selection from the sample brand

WORKSTATION SAMPLES PART 2 – more classic sounds from the CM archives

We've used the Loopmasters pack to crate a raw techno banger.

TRACKTION 6: THE CM GUIDE

For the cash-conscious music-maker, Tracktion 6 might possibly be the best digital audio workstation out there.

This month, get started with this awesome free DAW – find out how to record, work with audio, use MIDI, add effects and more.

Check out the video below

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE

WIN a FabFilter Pro Bundle worth £549 in our exclusive competition giveaway

Get over 80 free plugins in our exclusive CM Plugins software studio

Dance legends Above & Beyond reveal the secrets to their success

Dive deep into rhythm theory with our Groove Science feature

Understand perfect fifths and power fifths with Dave Clews’ Easy Guide

Find out how DnB producer Ed:it designs his dark atmospheres in software

Program authentic Motown-style drums with our resident Dr Beat

Tech-house producer Oliver Schories drops his five fave music-making plugins

Find out our opinions of new software such as Arturia V Collection 6, Rob Papen SubBoomBass 2, Sonic Academy ANA 2, PPG Infinite Pro and much more

