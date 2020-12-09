Ujam’s Striiings is a Hans Zimmer-powered orchestral plugin that anyone can use

The problem with some high-end orchestral string libraries is that, as well as being expensive, if you don’t have any knowledge of how the instruments should be played and arranged then it’s difficult to get the best out of them.

Ujam’s Striiings plugin - the first in its new Symphonic Elements series - is different in that it offers a collection of string ensemble phrases that anyone can use.

Powered by Hans Zimmer’s string recordings - Zimmer is one of Ujam’s co-founders, apparently - Striiings doesn’t give you solo instruments with multiple articulations. Instead, it offers pre-voiced sounds and phrases that you can just play (60 playing styles and more than 200 sound designer presets are included). There are also simple sound design controls that enable you to add texture and movement.