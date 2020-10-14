Two well-spec'd ESP LTD monsters on offer for less than $500

The Amazon Prime Day frenzy has kicked up plenty of bargains, and this is one of the most tempting we've seen, offering up two tasty ESP LTD models at sub-$500 prices.

Given the spec on offer, either the M-400 or its still-metaller cousin the MH-400 definitely offer value. Both guitars have a mahogany body with a three-piece maple neck, 24-fret pau ferro fingerboard, but the MH-400 replaces the M-400's Seymour Duncan pick-ups with a pair of EMGs, so would probably favour the heavier players - you know who you are.

Check out both deals below and stay tuned to our ever-growing Prime Day music deals hub for all the best bargains this week.

ESP LTD MH-400: was $899 , now only $499.99

That's virtually a 50% saving on similarly high-spec metal monster, which replaces the M-400s Seymour Duncan pickups for mlore aggressive EMGs - an 85 in the neck, and 81 in the bridge.View Deal

Head straight for the best Prime Day music deals on Amazon and beyond...