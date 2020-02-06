Try 30 days of TIDAL for FREE, and save big on annual music streaming plans

If you’re yet to subscribe to any music streaming service, or you’re craving better quality audio than that currently offered by Spotify or Apple Music, TIDAL could be your route to audio salvation.

TIDAL is a music fan's dream, delivering over 60 million tracks, alongside music videos, behind-the-scenes documentaries and exclusive events. If you're unimpressed by the quality of standard streaming services, TIDAL’s HiFi option presents your favorite tracks and albums with lush, lossless audio and, in some cases, master-quality sound.

Between now and 30 March, TIDAL is offering music-lovers the opportunity to sign up for a 30 day trial, with the option to cancel at any time.

Try TIDAL for 30 days, absolutely FREE

There’s no catch. Sign up, explore the app, listen to some tunes, create some playlists and see how you feel in 30 days.View Deal

Once you’ve tried it and decided you can’t live without great audio, expertly-curated playlists and offline listening, you can save up to 20% off TIDAL’s annual plans too. Opt for TIDAL’s Premium plan and you’ll pay just $89.99 per year, compared with the usual $119.89. That’s a $3 saving per month.

TIDAL HiFi is getting in on the action too, slashing almost $50 off the usual $239.89 annual price tag. Right now it's available for just $189.99, which means a monthly saving of $4.

If you care about how your music sounds, this is a deal not to be missed.