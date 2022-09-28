Trombone Champ is the super-sliding musical rhythm game taking the internet by storm

We live in strange times. Who would have thought, for example, that the musical instrument that would be making headlines in September 2022 would be the trombone?

For that, we have Holy Wow's Trombone Champ to thank. Currently taking Steam by storm, this brassy PC rhythm game enables you to “honk, blow and toot” your way through more than 20 songs, collecting ‘Tromboner Cards’ and “uncovering the mysteries of the Trombiverse” along the way.

Oh, and there are baboons on nearly every screen.

One of Trombone Champ’s big sells is that, unlike in other rhythm games, you actually play notes rather than just follow along with the music. This means that there’s also a freeplay mode, which we’re hoping will be used and abused in due course.

The first person to come up with a cover of the Jonny Briggs theme tune, for example, will be our Trombone Champ forever.

In the meantime, there are plenty of Trombone Champ performances doing the rounds on social media, which we heartily recommend you check out.

And, of course, somebody's already made a trombone controller.

Trombone Champ is available now on Steam priced at £11.39. It's currently Windows-only, but a Mac version is currently being researched. We're told that further ports "are possible but not currently planned".