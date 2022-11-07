Tributes paid to Low drummer/vocalist Mimi Parker

Mimi Parker, co-founder, drummer, songwriter and vocalist for slowcore figureheads Low has died aged 55.

Her husband and fellow Low founder Alan Sparhawk confirmed the news and the Minnesota band posted "it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but She passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours."

"Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you.

"Love is indeed the most important thing.”

(Image credit: Roberto Ricciuti / Getty)

Parker's death followed Low's cancellation of several live shows due to health concerns. Following diagnosis in 2020. Parker was being treated for ovarian cancer.

Her peers were quick to pay tribute. Indie super-producer Steve Albini, who has worked with Low, wrote, “I heard the news in the most base circumstances, surrounded by degenerates, stuck and cursing, in a conference room in Deerfield.

"I was momentarily overwhelmed, the sound of her voice resonant in my memory, beautiful and heartbreaking. Godspeed Mimi Parker. Requiescat.”

Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite and Tracey Thorn were also among the many artists and fans paying tribute this weekend.

