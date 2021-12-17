More

Treat the guitarist in your life to an epic range of lessons in TrueFire’s biggest sale of the year - save up to $150

By published

Make huge savings on new releases, lesson packages, song lessons and even an all-access offer

Treat the guitarist in your life to an epic range of lessons in TrueFire’s biggest sale of the year - save up to $150
(Image credit: TrueFire)

Well, Christmas is getting closer and we’d be lying if we said we’d done all our Christmas gift shopping. Buying christmas gifts for guitar players can be a truly tricky task, especially as every guitarist has their own tastes and preferences. This means that the pressure is truly on for your gift to hit the spot. It’s for this reason that we’d suggest treating the guitarist in your life to some online guitar lessons - and with TrueFire’s 12 Days of December sale now on, you can save up to $150 on a range of awesome guitar lessons from some of the guitar world’s biggest names, like Joe Bonamassa d Ariel Posen.

TrueFire is one of the leading online guitar lesson providers in the industry, with over 50,000 videos from some of the world’s most accomplished educators and artists. TrueFire provides you with the ability to learn whatever you want, whenever you want to, with website and app interactivity making this lesson service one of the most convenient around. 

Interactive synchronised tabs, 1080p HD video lessons, slow-motion and looping mean you can really hone in on any and all details - and their progress tracking feature enables you to achieve your goals in the most efficient way.

TrueFire new releases: Save up to 30

TrueFire new releases: Save up to 30%
When learning the guitar, there’s nothing better than learning straight from the pros themselves. With TrueFire, you can learn from the likes of Joe Bonamassa, Ariel Posen, Greg Koch and more - and thanks to their 12 Days of December sale, you can save 30% on any of the 22 new releases on their site. 

View Deal
TrueFire $12 downloads: Up to 76% off

TrueFire $12 downloads: Up to 76% off
If you’re looking for some killer guitar tuition on a budget, then you won’t do much better than TrueFire’s huge range of $12 downloads. 92 different sets of lessons - whether its soloing, beginner blues licks, the CAGED method or modern Jazz - are available this December, for an incredibly low price.

View Deal
TrueFire song lessons: Save 37%

TrueFire song lessons: Save 37%
Just want to learn a song or two? Well, with TrueFire you can do that, for only $5. Choose from a range of 12 tracks, including songs from The Doobie Brothers, Huey Lewis & The News, Van Morrison and more. You’ll be nailing these iconic opuses in no time.

View Deal
TrueFire All Access: Save up to $150

TrueFire All Access: Save up to $150
Get streaming access to every single course in the TrueFire library with the All Access bundle. That’s over 50,000 video lessons, 20,000+ jam tracks, 30,000+ tabs and over 1,000 courses from more than 300 top artists and educators. Save $10 a month on the monthly subscription, or $150 on the annual subscription. 

View Deal
James Farmer
James Farmer

I’m one of MusicRadar’s Junior Deals Writers. Along with the rest of the eCommerce team, I manage and update buyer’s guides, as well as bringing you deals on the latest and coolest gear. I’m a drummer and guitarist and I’ve worked in various parts of the industry for the last three years including online music distributors RouteNote, and local music store Modern Music where I was the drum department manager for nearly two years. I’ve also toured the UK and Europe with my old band Hypophora. When I’m not matching players with their perfect gear, you’ll find me getting very nerdy about coffee, writing songs, or on the beach with my dog. 