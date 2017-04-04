Tracktion’s Waveform DAW helps you write songs and offers an “inspirational workflow”

Tracktion Software has released Waveform, its new DAW, which was announced at the 2017 NAMM Show. This takes elements of the existing Tracktion production software but promises to streamline the workflow and offer new features.

To help you in the songwriting process, there’s now a set of MIDI composition tools that are designed to “demystify musical structures”. The synchronised pattern generators give you the option to create chord progressions with matching basslines, melodies and arpeggios, regardless of your musical ability.

The mixing environment has also been expanded in comparison to Tracktion, with a new modular mixer enabling you to take advantage of multi-screen setups. You can also build DSP chains and save them as presets.

On the instrument side there’s a new sampler/synth known as Collective, which promises to generate a wide range of sounds. You can choose from more than 600 presets and use either the supplied samples or your own, with the synthesis options giving you even more flexibility.

Waveform is truly cross-platform, running on Windows, Mac, Linux and even Raspberry Pi 2 and 3 systems with Ubuntu Mate 16.04. It’s available now priced at $99, and there’s also a demo for you to try. Find out more on the Tracktion Software website.