Waveform Free DAW updated for 2022: new features and no annoying restrictions

Already recognised as one of the best free DAWs you can download, Tracktion’s cross-platform Waveform Free has just been updated for 2022.

This latest version of Waveform Free is based on the essential features of Waveform Pro 12, Tracktion’s paid-for DAW, and imposes no restrictions on track counts, exporting/rendering, project saving or use of third-party plugins. It won’t time out, either.

The 2022 edition of Waveform Free includes a completely new browser that enables you to specify tags, favourites and smart lists. 15 of the audio effects have been refreshed, too, and there are now six utility plugins. These include a convert-to-mono tool and a spectrum analyser.

The Actions panel, meanwhile, enables you to favourite your most-used actions and create custom actions for one-click recall.