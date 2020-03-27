Tracktion launches Waveform Free: is this the world’s best free DAW?

Tracktion Software has long been generous when it comes to offering free DAWs , but with Waveform Free, the company seems to think that it’s surpassed itself. In fact, it’s calling this “the world’s best, fully featured, completely unlimited free DAW for all music creators”.

Launching at a time when there are a lot of people at home looking for a creative outlet, Waveform Free runs on Windows, macOS and Linux, and also Raspberry Pi. There’s support for MPE and the latest generation of expressive software instruments, and the DAW includes innovative features such as the MIDI Pattern Generator - this enables you to create synchronised melodies, chord progressions, basslines and more - the 40SC Virtual Synthesizer and Micro Drum Sampler.

Waveform Free has an unlimited track count and you can load as many plugins as you like. There are plenty of tutorial videos to get you started, as well as song-starting templates for tasks such as EDM production and band recording and mixing.