Tracktion Software’s acclaimed T7 DAW is now available for free

Continuing its policy of giving away older versions of its DAW for free, Tracktion Software has made T7 available for download in PC, Mac and Linux formats.

Originally released in 2016, this version of Tracktion was notable for its revised ‘Blue Steel’ interface, which looked and felt much more appealing than what had come before. There are also Clip Layer Effects, which allow you to apply discretely layered processes to individual audio clips.

Also useful are Automation Patterns - preset shapes such as sine, triangle, square and ramp up/down that can be applied to clips - and the LFO Modifier, which enables you to automate any parameter on any plugin or channel control element, giving you more expressive and creative options.

You can find out more and download your copy of T7 now on the Tracktion Software website.