Touché SE is a more affordable software-only version of Expressive E’s musical hand controller

Expressive E has launched a new software only version of its Touché expressive hand controller. Designed to let you add “expression, depth and musicality” to your soft synths and plugins, the Touché SE can respond to the lightest of gestures, and gives you control of multiple parameters at once.

Functionally, the device appears to be very similar to the standard Touché that we reviewed in 2017. However, it’s USB-only and has a new polycarbonate touchplate. The supplied library now contains more than 200 factory sounds, and you also get more than 200 presets for use with third-party VST instruments.

If your software isn’t covered you can fire up the companion Lié software editor. This enables you to quickly map parameters to the Touché SE.

You can find out more and place an order on the Expressive E website. Touché SE costs $229/€229.