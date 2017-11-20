Total Guitar 300th issue gear giveaway

In case you hadn't noticed, we're celebrating our 300th issue this month, and what better way is there to mark the occasion than giving away a hoard of gear, accessories and merch to one lucky reader?

Thanks to the generosity of the companies below, that's what we're doing. We've included everything from strings to pedals, electric and acoustic guitars, amps, and even some stuff to wear - with a combined value of over £2,000 - and entering is easy.

Simply answer the following question correctly to be in with a shot.

Prize list

EVH 5150 Micro Stack

Charvel t-shirts

Gretsch bag, pens, lanyard, patches

Blackstar HT Venue Club 40 MKII

Music Nomad Premium Guitar Care System

Boss PW-3, DS1-4A, CH-1, DD-7

Yamaha FG830 acoustic guitar

Jackson X Series Adrian Smith SDXQ

Taylor Bar Stool

Fender Mini '57

TC Electronic Polytune Clip

Elixir Strings (20 sets, acoustic and electric)