Toolroom Infinite: Can this one knob wonder really do it all?

From the people behind venerated house label Toolroom, Infinite is the latest entry into the increasingly crowded one-knob multi-effect space.

Aimed specifically at the creation of transition effects, it promises to instantly pump out club-ready movements from a preset browser in "Simple" one-knob mode, while you can also delve deeper to create more bespoke risers, downers, filter sweeps and washout effects.

We'll have a full review live later this week. In the meantime, check out our video demo to hear what Toolroom Academy Infinite is capable of.