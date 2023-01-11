Three new PRS SE McCarty models announced along with 10th Anniversary S2 guitars and the ridiculously versatile Eagle V's debut in the Core lineup

Following the announcement of new signature models and the debut of the SE David Grissom DGT model in the SE line, PRS has more new electric guitars to debut in 2023 with 10th Anniversary S2, PRS McCarty SEs and the Eagle V's debut in the Maryland company's Core series.

SE Hollowbody Standard Piezo

We're starting strong here with a versatile 'Dog Hair Smokeburst' beauty from the Cortek-made SE line. This might be our personal favourite of the whole new release roster – and we've heard how good the PRS/LR Baggs bridge piezo tones can sound after seeing Opeth live.

It's a two-in-on deal to some degree. One output can mix the electric and piezo outputs, but a second can send the piezo single into a PA where it can be served best for acoustic detail.

That LR Baggs/PRS Piezo system is housed in a PRS adjustable Piezo stoptail bridge. It's paired with a pair of 58/15 LT 'S' pickups.

The PRS SE Holowbody Standard Piezo features a 22-fret wide fat neck with 12-inch rosewood fretboard, 25-inch scale, bone nut, and all mahogany hollow body.

At £1,399 (UK street) price is still a significant investment for an SE model but it offers a potential solution for players that need electric and acoustic tones on tap and enjoy the mix of them together.

Modern Eagle V

The Modern Eagle V utilises an unusual H/S/H pickup configuration and switching system to go flat out for versatility. A five-way blade switch selects the pickups as follows: bridge, bridge and middle, middle, middle and neck, and neck. And there's more…

A push/pull tone control that activates both humbuckers when engaged, allowing players to access all three pickups together. Mini toggles can individually separate the pickup coils too, therefore turning the humbuckers into bonafide single coils. That's a lot of combinations; 17 to be precise.

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

“Modern Eagle models have always been built to stand up to history while celebrating tonewoods and the discovery of new tones," says Paul Reed Smith. "The Modern Eagle V is a sophisticated instrument not only in its craftsmanship but in its electronic and mechanical design. We’ve refined the pickup tones and are pleased to now add it to the Core lineup.”

It's priced at $4,604.

The 10th Anniversary S2 McCarty 594 and Custom 24

(Image credit: PRS)

The S2 series celebrates a decade with two special limited edition model runs of 1,000 guitars each; the PRS 10th Anniversary S2 Custom 24 ($2,299) and PRS 10th Anniversary S2 McCarty 594 ($2,399). Each feature special TCI Tuned pickups, Cuban mahogany necks and mother of pearl inlays.

Image 1 of 3 PRS 10th Anniversary S2 McCarty 594 Limited Edition in Black Amber (Image credit: PRS) PRS 10th Anniversary S2 McCarty 594 Limited Edition in Fire Red Burst (Image credit: PRS) PRS 10th Anniversary S2 McCarty 594 Limited Edition in McCarty Sunburst (Image credit: PRS)

The 24.594-inch scale McCarty 594 features the USA 'fine-tuned' version of the 58/15 LT humbuckers featured in the SE models below (this PRS Tuned Capacitance and Inductance process is said to provide a richer, clearer and more balanced tone) along with the same Two-piece PRS bridge. The humbuckers can be split with push/pull on the tone controls.

The mahogany body is paired with a maple top with asymmetric bevel top carve and that Cuban mahogany Pattern Vintage neck , 10” rosewood fretboard and vintage-style tuners. Finish options are McCarty Sunburst, Lake Blue, Fire Red Burst and Black Amber.

The 10th Anniversary S2 Custom 24 features a mahogany body maple top with asymmetric bevel top carve and 25-inch scale.

Again, this special model feature a Cuban mahogany neck, rosewood 'board with a 10-inch radius and mother of pearl Bird inlays.

Image 1 of 4 PRS 10th Anniversary S2 Custom 24 Limited Edition in Lake Blue (Image credit: PRS) PRS 10th Anniversary S2 Custom 24 Limited Edition in Bonni Pink Cherry Burst (Image credit: PRS) PRS 10th Anniversary S2 Custom 24 Limited Edition in Eriza Verde (Image credit: PRS) PRS 10th Anniversary S2 Custom 24 Limited Edition in Faded Gray Black (Image credit: PRS)

Along with PRS Patented Molded Tremolo, PRS Low Mass Locking tuners there's fine-tuned USA 85/15 pickups with a new five-way blade selectror for the first time on an S2 guitar meaning there's no need for push/pull circuits on the tone control.

Finish options are Black Amber, Bonni Pink Cherry Burst, Eriza Verde, Faded Gray Black, Fire Red Burst and Lake Blue

Both limited edition models also feature S2 10th Anniversary truss rod cover.

SE McCarty 594 models

(Image credit: PRS)

This trio represent 'versatile, vintage-inspired' instruments. The SE McCarty 594 ($949) combines mahogany back with maple top, flame maple veneer and shallow violin carve.

The mahogany neck sees the debut of the 594 Pattern Vintage carve inn the SE line; it's asymmetrical and changes slightly as your hand moved up the neck. The 24.594-inch scale gives this model its name and it features a bound rosewood fretboard.

The two-piece bridge is the same as that found on the much more expensive Core and Private Stock 594 models, while the 58/15 LT 'S' pickups (LT stands for low turn for a low output and open character) are paired with four-control layout, a three-way toggle switch with single-coil mode activates with a pull switch on the tone controls.

The Singlecut model ($949) combines those same specs with a… you guess it… Singlecut body, while the Singlecut Standard ($829) demoed below is all mahogany construction.

More info at PRS Guitars (opens in new tab)