PRS releases new SE and CE signature model guitars and updates for David Grissom, Zach Myers Mark Holcomb and Dustie Waring

PRS has kicked off a feast of 2023 announcements with the release of four new signature guitars in the SE and CE ranges for its established artists David Grissom, Between The Buried And Me's Dustie Waring, Shinedown's Zach Myers and Periphery's Mark Holcomb.

The Grissom SE DGT is no surprise – it was already announced last year but represents as significant addition to PRS's more affordable electric guitar line as the David Grissom Trem model has been a consistently popular in the US-made catalogue since its release in 2007. “This guitar is something I have been very involved in and am really proud of,” says the man himself.

“There was no way I was going to put my name on it if it was an instrument that I had no desire or didn’t feel confident playing,” adds Grissom. “I want the guys in the factory to understand that the height of the strings at the nut is not designed so it is easier and you can do it faster; it’s designed so you can play it properly and be in tune at the first fret.”

Now we can confirm the specs for the SE DGT. Based on the McCarty platform, the model features vintage-voiced humbuckers paired with individual volume controls for each pickup and a push/pull master tone control that taps the humbuckers for single-coil-style sounds.

The guitar includes a maple top, mahogany back, 22-fret, 25” scale length mahogany neck with rosewood fretboard, and bird inlays for the Tobacco Sunburst with moons for the Gold Top.

The trem is PRS's patented model with a shallow violin top carve for the model and flame maple veneer.

We're seeing street prices around $849 in this US on this model.

The latest SE model for Periphery's Mark Holcomb is another quilted maple stunner in new Holcomb Blue Burst and 25.5-inch scale, 24-fret thin satin neck and 20-inch radius ebony fretboard.

Interestingly, the new Seymour Duncan Scarlet and Scourge humbuckers are said to be designed with modelling amps in mind and offer slightly less drive and enhanced articulation.

Zach Myers' semi-hollow signature model sees a small spec change moving from 24.5 to PRS’s 24.594-inches.

The Dustie Waring signature line is expanding with the new bolt-on CE 24 Hardtail Limited Edition in a brace of satin finishes with satin maple necks that have slightly modified Pattern Thin neck carve. The model features his signature Mojotone Gen 2 Tomahawk humbuckers with a five-way selector.

“I tracked a whole record with this guitar. It performed amazingly and just had a different flavour from my Floyd model. There’s way more body – it definitely has a full sound. I’m able to use it for 99% of my session work in Nashville,” says Waring.

In addition to Waring Burst, finish options include Black Top, the Jade Smokeburst the guitarist is appears with above, Burnt Amber Smokeburst, Faded Blue Smokeburst and Gray Black.

We're seeing street prices around £2,849 in the UK.

