Thomann set to open its doors for colossal Gearhead University - Class of 2018 YouTube event

Thomann, Europe’s biggest musical instrument store, is set to open its doors this month to host its own mammoth YouTuber get-together: Thomann’s Gearhead University - Class of 2018.

Held across 17 to 21 May, Gearhead University is promising the best YouTubers, artists and brands in the industry, with confirmed guests including Adam Neeley, Music Is Win, Sarah Longfield, That Pedal Show, Pete Cottrell, Glenn Fricker, EytschPi42, Robert Baker, Mary Spender, FilippaQ, Bass The World, Gear Gods, Steve From Boston, Colin Scott and more.

MusicRadar will be there to report on all the goings-ons, so keep an eye on the hashtag #TGU18 across social media to view the latest uploads from us and other channels.

What’s more, Thomann will open its Treppendorf factory doors for ‘guest listeners’ to experience the event and even meet some of the attendees.

For now, stay tuned to MusicRadar for coverage, and visit Thomann for more info.