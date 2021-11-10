More

This is the Michael Jackson and Phil Collins mashup you didn't know you needed

DJ and producer Sickick has reworked Remember The Time and In The Air Tonight into a call-and-response mashup banger

michael jackson and phil collins
(Image credit: Gus Stewart/Redferns/Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

'Do you remember' these two bangers? Producer and DJ Sickick certainly does.

In a recent video, Sickick transforms Michael Jackson's Remember The Time and Phil Collins' In The Air Tonight into a euphoric mashup that's got our hands firmly in the air... tonight. 

After laying down some chords on his Arturia MiniLab MIDI controller, Sickick samples, triggers and loops vocal lines using a Pioneer DJM-S11. Cleverly mixing up vocal phrases from each track, he produces a call-and-response effect that sees Phil Collins answering MJ's lyrics ("do you remember?") with some of his own: "I remember, don't worry". 

The producer explained how the idea for this genius mix came about in a post on his Instagram:  "so the story behind this one was @nishsosick and I were driving in LA and he started singing “do you remember” by @michaeljackson, and just as a joke I sang “I REMEMBER DONT WORRY” and we both looked at each other and started dying and knew we had the next post idea 😂😂 so I had to make it happen when I got home and here it is…"

Sickick's no stranger to a mashup: elsewhere on his channels, you can find blends of Busta Rhymes and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Adele and Do, and Drake and Kanye West.

@sickickmusic

if mj and phil collins had a secret relationship we didn’t know about… 😂😷💜 ##sickick ##mashup ##justajoke ##relax

♬ original sound - Sickickmusic
Matt Mullen
Matt Mullen

I'm the Features Editor for MusicRadar, working on everything from artist interviews to tech tutorials. I've been writing about (and making) electronic music for almost ten years, and when I'm not behind my laptop keyboard, you'll find me behind a MIDI keyboard or a synthesizer. My latest obsession is the Arturia MicroFreak, which will have to do until I've saved up for a Prophet-6... 
