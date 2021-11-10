This is the Michael Jackson and Phil Collins mashup you didn't know you needed

'Do you remember' these two bangers? Producer and DJ Sickick certainly does.

In a recent video, Sickick transforms Michael Jackson's Remember The Time and Phil Collins' In The Air Tonight into a euphoric mashup that's got our hands firmly in the air... tonight.

After laying down some chords on his Arturia MiniLab MIDI controller, Sickick samples, triggers and loops vocal lines using a Pioneer DJM-S11. Cleverly mixing up vocal phrases from each track, he produces a call-and-response effect that sees Phil Collins answering MJ's lyrics ("do you remember?") with some of his own: "I remember, don't worry".

The producer explained how the idea for this genius mix came about in a post on his Instagram: "so the story behind this one was @nishsosick and I were driving in LA and he started singing “do you remember” by @michaeljackson, and just as a joke I sang “I REMEMBER DONT WORRY” and we both looked at each other and started dying and knew we had the next post idea 😂😂 so I had to make it happen when I got home and here it is…"

Sickick's no stranger to a mashup: elsewhere on his channels, you can find blends of Busta Rhymes and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Adele and Do, and Drake and Kanye West.