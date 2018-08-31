This ‘intelligent’ new MIDI plugin could make creating chord progressions easier than ever

If you don’t have any ‘traditional’ musical training, a chord-generating plugin could be your secret weapon, and I2C8 looks like a strong new contender for a place in your creative arsenal.

Developed by Re-Compose, which previously gave us the Liquid Notes songwriting assistant software, this is powered by the company’s ‘music intelligence’ algorithms, and is designed to simplify the process of creating chord progressions. Each chord is given a symbol; whenever you add or change a new one, you get a new chord and eight alternative chord sequences for the current pattern. You can switch to a new variant of a chord simply by clicking on its symbol.

That’s the general gist, though as you might expect, there are various parameters that enable you to tweak the sound of your chords (their pitches and voicings, for example), and you can also adjust their duration. Any loops you create can be dragged and dropped into your DAW’s timeline, and you can also trigger chords by pressing keys on your MIDI keyboard.

The video above does a pretty good job of demonstrating what I2C8 is all about, and you can find out more on the Re-Compose website. The plugin works on PC and Mac in VST/AU formats and can be pre-ordered now for the introductory price of $39.