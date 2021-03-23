This custom Korg Minilogue synth looks so good that even Michael B Jordan wants one

Renowned Korg Minilogue masher-upper Love Hultén is up to his tinkering tricks again, creating another custom version of the synth .

A revision of his Montesynth ( or Voxarray 61, as it seems to be called on Love’s website ) - which apparently “had issues” - this has been specially built for a client, and features a broken-apart Minilogue stuffed into a gorgeous custom wooden case. There appears to be a tape-delay in there, too, plus built-in speakers that turn this into a self-contained instrument that’s bound to turn heads.

In fact, the synth has attracted the attention of none other than Black Panther and Creed star Michael B Jordan, who commented with the words “Need one lmao” when Love posted a video demo on Instagram.

A post shared by Love Hulten (@lovehulten) A photo posted by on

We know how you feel, Michael, we know how you feel.