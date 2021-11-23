These already-bargainous Behringer effect pedals are now cheaper still for Black Friday

Whatever you think of Behringer gear, you can't argue with its pricing, and some of the German firm's already super-affordable guitar effects pedals are now even cheaper, thanks to this Black Friday music deal at Sweetwater.

Currently, Sweetwater’s Black Friday sale includes up to $16.01 off a whole range of Behringer effect pedals, as long as supplies last, many any of the five pedals on offer for just $18.99

We've picked out a trio below, but the fill list on offer comprises the Behringer's SF300 Super Fuzz Pedal, the HM300 Heavy Metal Distortion Pedal, the VD400 Vintage Delay Pedal, the UT300 Ultra Tremolo Pedal, and the GDI21 V-Tone Guitar Driver DI Pedal.

Don't hang about, though, we expect these to go quickly.

Behringer SF300 Super Fuzz: $25, now $18.99

The SF300 fuzz boasts a 2-band EQ, Gain and Level controls, and featuring three different fuzz modes, making it an extremely versatile choice, especially at this price.

Behringer VD400 Vintage Delay: $25, $18.99

Again, ridiculous value at this price, the VD400 can serve up a range of delay effect, from analog sounds to trailing ambience. And if you want to split your dry and delayed signals, just loop in the direct output.

Behringer UT300 Ultra Tremolo: $25, $18.99

Behringer's UT300 Ultra Trem is built on a wave control switching between triangle or square wave forms, before you tweak things with the Rate and Depth controls.

