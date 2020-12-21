There's still time to win guitars in Harley Benton's advent calendar giveaway

A post shared by Harley Benton (@harleybentonofficial) A photo posted by on

To mark the end of 2020, Harley Benton has been giving away guitar gear over on its Instagram – and this week, on Christmas Eve, it's the turn of an offset JA-60 SB electric guitar and TB-70 VS bass model.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

To enter, entrants need to use the official Harley Benton Instagram filter and upload a video in an IG story or IG reel, tagging @Harleybentonofficial. The filter is themed for a different guitar category each week and can be found in Harley Benton's Instagram feed.

Head to the Harley Benton Instagram for more.