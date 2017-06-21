The Workshop: Setting up drum triggers
Five steps to trigger success
Combining electronics with acoustic drums has become increasingly more common in recent years and is now easier to do than ever.
Here’s how you can go hybrid in just five easy steps...
1. Choosing triggers
The first step is to select suitable trigger types for your chosen application. Be aware that bass drums require a different type than snares or toms in order to accommodate the larger hoop size.
Most triggers have a single signal output (mono) while others use a dual head/rim (stereo), just like an e-kit.
2. Mounting
The units are very easy to attach and simply need to be hand-tightened to the hoop of the drum in your chosen position.
Ensure that the foam piece of the trigger is making even contact with the drumhead. These Roland RT-30 triggers are designed to fit securely onto any rim type, even curved hoops.
3. Connecting
Most drum triggers are connected using 1⁄4" jack cables.
A mono cable will suffice for single output models while the head/rim type will require a stereo lead. A Y-lead can be used to connect two single output triggers to one stereo input on your sound module.
4. Choosing a module
Drum triggers are fairly universal and can be used to great effect with any sound module or sample pad.
Sticking with the same brands though, can make setup a little easier in terms of compatibility. Here we’re using our own samples on a Roland TM-2 module.
5. Fine tuning
Once the triggers are hooked up, you’ll need to tweak the threshold and sensitivity settings to best suit your playing style.
Cross-talk settings are useful for eliminating any misfiring (ie: triggering the bass drum when you hit the snare) while ‘re-trigger cancel’ comes in particularly handy when dealing with a flappy bass drum head.