The Waves Labor Day sale is here: buy any plugin, get another for free!

Today is Labor Day, and that means monster sales from some of your favourite music brands and retailers (including the likes of Guitar Center). Of course, Waves is never far from dishing out the big software discounts, but their Labor Day sale just landed and it’s well worth a look if you’re in the market for some new plugins and are looking to splash some cash today. For starters, if you buy any single plugin, you’ll get another totally free from a list of 129 killer plugins.
What’s even better is that you can also load up on any of the 129 plugins on that list for just $29.99 each. These cut-price plugins include some of the top-rated titles featured in our guide to the best Waves plugins, so if you're not sure what you need those are a good place to start.
There’s also some specific deals on reverbs, delay and distortions.
Black Friday is just a few months away. Can we expect to see even better Black Friday plugin deals once November comes?