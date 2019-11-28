The ultimate Mesa/Boogie combo? The Mark Five: 25 1x10 is announced

Mesa/Boogie is simply too excited about its new products to wait for Winter NAMM – following the CabClone announcement earlier this week, the California company has even bigger news in a small package with the Mark Five: 25 1x10 combo ($1,699 for black with custom finishes available for more).

It's packing a lot of amp into its 24lb weight, 14x4-inch dimensions.; two fully independent channels, six style modes, five-band EQ, reverb and Mesa's Multi-Watt channel assignable power amp. There's some legendary Mesa/Boogie tones on tap too from six styles modes.

The Mark Five: 25 1x10's Channel 1 has clean, fat or crunch modes with the Multi-Watt power switch offering 10 or 25 Watts.

Channel 2 features the legendary Mark IIC+ made famous by Metallica's James Hetfield, Mark IV and Xtreme Modes, again with a Multi-Watt power switch of 10 or 25 Watts.

(Image credit: Mesa/Boogie)

There's a selectable five-Band Graphic EQ which is foot switchable, channel assignable or it can be bypassed by players.

The Mark Five: 25 1x10 speaker is a British-made Celestion G10 Creamback chosen for maximum richness for its small size.

There's also an all-tube spring reverb with independent channel control on the combo's rear panel, a fully buffered, tube FX Loop and for recording and practice there's a built-In CabClone Cabinet Simulator with internal amp load and headphone output.

It's understandable that you might want to play bigger shows with such a well-equipped amp, and Mesa/Boogie are ahead of you. It's also launching a Boogie 1x10 Extension Cabinet, available in open or closed back.

Like the combo, it's loaded with a Celestion G10 Creamback speaker. Construction is the usual high Mesa standard marine grade Baltic Birch.

For more info visit Mesa/Boogie