Mesa/Boogie launch CabClone IR and IR+ cabinet simulators

If the Strymon Iridium has piqued your interest in trading up or starting to use cab simulations to play direct live or recording, Mesa/Boogie has more good news for you with it new CabClone IR and IR+ Cabinet Simulators.
The caveat of course is that you're a fan of Mesa cabs as the unit offers 16 of them, along with a Built-In Reactive Load. The IR+ model also provides a power attenuator.
This expansion of the CabClone series is primarily designed for tube amp players who need or prefer to go direct for recording or stage use.
Like the feature offered by last year's Suhr's Reactive Load IR, the on-board Reactive Speaker Load is an especially useful feature to simulate the effect of mic'ing a real cab in your signal chain.
The CabClone IR PLUS's built-in power attenuator offers the added flexibility for guitarists to dial in their favoured amp power level for their chosen volume in any venue they're in – whether that's a gig, home or studio.
Both CabClone IRs come pre-loaded with Mesa cabs that have been captured in two ways using a combination of ribbon, dynamic and condenser mics. They are:
• 4x12 Recto Standard
• 4x12 Recto Traditional
• 2x12 Recto Horizontal
• 1x12 Recto
• 1x12 Thiele
• 2x12 Lone Star
• 1x12 Lone Star 23
For more info visit Mesa/Boogie