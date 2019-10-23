Strymon announces the Iridium pedal

After last week's tease, Strymon has broken cover with its new guitar pedal; the Iridium pedalboard amp modeller. It's primarily designed for players who want to go straight into the PA live or interface for recording and claims to deliver authentic valve amp tones and 'unprecedented impulse response speaker cabinet realism'.

We've all heard those kind of boasts from brands before but this is Strymon with a serious reputation for tonal prowess, and it's packing Matrix Modelling’ technology to deliver the crucial details of the three iconic amps the Iridium models.

The Round is based on the Fender Deluxe Reverb, the Chime is influenced by the Vox AC30 and the Punch offers Marshall Plexi Super Lead 1959 thrills. Each can be shaped with the Iridium's three-band EQ control and drive. There's a lot of highly desirable tonal territory being covered there. But there's more…

(Image credit: Strymon)

The Iridium ($399) is packing three IR cab sim models for each amp and a 'room' switch to enable players to adjust the room ambience. This uses a 256 millisecond stereo impulse response via Strymon’s reverb tank algorithms.

That could prove the crucial cherry on top of the tone sundae here based on Strymon's previous prowess with detailed reverb. And the Iridium is clearly not just designed for going direct live and recording either; there's also a 3.5mm headphone jack for use with headphones.

Check out Strymon and the videos above for more info.