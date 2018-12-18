Suhr reckons its Reactive Load IR is “the ultimate all-in-one solution for speaker cabinet replacement”

Suhr has announced the Reactive Load IR, which adds Impulse Response functionality to the original Reactive Load.

The Reactive Load IR includes 16 Suhr speaker cabinet impulse responses captured by Celestion, while third-party IRs can also be added via a USB port.

Both dry and IR-processed DI outputs can be used, and an auxiliary input and headphone output are also on hand.

Other features include a hi-cut switch, 6dB signal boost and a 1/4” thru jack for use with speaker cabs.

The company is touting the Reactive Load IR as “the ultimate all-in-one solution for speaker cabinet replacement” - which we’d hope it would be for its $599 price tag.

For more info, head on over to Suhr.