The story behind Kurt Cobain's Fender Jaguar

Kurt’s Jag was one of the main constants of the Nevermind era. It featured in performances from the album release party at Seattle’s Beehive Records to Nirvana’s appearances on Saturday Night Live and The Word, as well as that crowning slot at Reading. While the Jag-Stang was Kurt’s official collaboration with Fender, it’s the Jaguar that has remained the most iconic instrument.

Fender’s Justin Norvell, a huge Nirvana fan, was the driving force behind the development of the Fender Kurt Cobain Jaguar, released in 2011. The project had been in the works for years, with the involvement of Kurt’s guitar techs Nick Close and Earnie Bailey, Nirvana’s management and the Cobain estate.

“I’ve been doing this job since early 2005 and this guitar was one of the first things I started chasing down,” says Norvell.

“Fender always felt that the Jag-Stang was cool, because it was Kurt’s vision. But, at the same time, it was kind of posthumous. So what we’re left with is the legacy, and I felt that it’d be really great to honour Kurt and the fans with something a little bit more authentic to what he was playing.”

There’s always been this mystery: who owned that guitar? And why haven’t they come forward? Nirvana tech Earnie Bailey

Kurt purchased the Jaguar used through the LA Recycler in 1991. Its unusual mixture of modifications and non-period-correct features has been the source of plenty of questions over the years, starting with the quandary of its previous owner.

The guitar came in an Anvil flight case, which are usually the preserve of high-profile touring bands, recalls Earnie Bailey.

“To me that’s the greatest mystery,” he says. “You’re probably talking about a guitar that at the time was worth maybe $300. So someone had commissioned these really extensive modifications on it and then paid for a flight case for it. It looked to be a touring band.

“So there’s always been this mystery: who owned that guitar? And why haven’t they come forward and said ‘Hey, that was my guitar,’ or, ‘Here are some photographs of me playing it in 1978.’”

Recent fan theories point towards Martin Jenner, guitarist for Cliff Richard and The Everly Brothers, but these have yet to be confirmed.

The guitar also featured a Fender ‘spaghetti’ logo, which by 1965 had been phased out of production, as well as a Strat-size headstock and small Jaguar lettering. Norvell gained access to Kurt’s original through its current, undisclosed owner and is able to shed some light.

“One of the things people were thinking was that it was a non-original neck with some kind of knock-off decal. I would say that from looking at it, it appears to be original and correct,” Norvell notes.

“The binding and pearloid dots are both period correct to ’65, but I think a left-handed, 24-inch-scale Jag neck was kind of an odd request back then. It’s just one of those oddities that came out of the factory that wasn’t quite right.”