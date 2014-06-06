Kurt Cobain's key guitars

One of Kurt’s favourite guitars, and another that underlines his attraction to surf-style designs, this right-handed Gospel is notable for a number of reasons.

Unlike many of his Univox Mosrite copies, this original was never smashed onstage (and he only ever owned one other Mosrite). A good thing, too, as it was incredibly rare.

Earnie fills us in: “I would easily put this guitar in his top-five favourites, and after a good deal of research, an educated guess would suggest that Mosrite built less than 10 of these guitars. Kurt and [Melvins drummer] Dale Crover went out guitar shopping and bought the Mosrite Gospel from Real Guitars in San Francisco. At first, he wouldn’t play it, as the stock frets made it difficult for him to play, so they took it to Valdez Guitar on Sunset Blvd to have bigger frets installed in the neck.

"This guitar appears in the time just prior to recording Nevermind, and is believed to be one of a very small number of instruments he owned while writing material for the album.”



t was also used at two infamous shows for the band; the chaotic set at the Motorsports Garage on September 22, 1990 (with Mudhoney’s Dan Peters filling in on drums) and the OK Hotel gig in the city on April 17, 1991 when Nirvana (now with Dave Grohl) aired Smells Like Teen Spirit for the first time. It sold to a private bidder in 2006 but is now on display at EMP Musuem’s Nirvana exhibition.