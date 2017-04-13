The Roland Cloud Anthology 1990 plugin brings you the sounds of the D-70 synth

Roland has added another instrument to its Cloud line-up - the Anthology 1990 brings you the sounds of the company’s D-70 synth.

This is similar to the Anthology 1987, which takes its inspiration from the D-50, and features “breathy flutes, luscious layered voices and big, beefy basses”. These are“deep sampled” versions of the original sounds.

Like the other Roland Cloud instruments, this one is accessible to anyone who signs up to the beta version of the service (you get a month’s free trial), and works as a plugin. Find out more on the Roland Cloud website.