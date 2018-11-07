The Really Useful Chord Progression Poster could look great on your studio wall

The Really Useful Poster Company is back with another piece of informative wall art for your studio. Following the successful launch of The Really Useful Piano Poster.

This is designed as an aid to composition; all 24 major and minor chord sets are displayed. Each chord is visualised on a piano keyboard, so you don’t need to be able to read traditional music notation in order to benefit.

The poster was successfully launched on Kickstarter in November 2018 and is now available to buy in a range of formats starting at £5. Find out more on The Really Useful Poster Company website.