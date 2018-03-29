The Really Useful Piano Poster looks really useful

There are many ways of looking up a particular scale or chord, but if you want them in front of you when you’re making music, The Really Useful Piano Poster might be a great thing to stick on your wall.

Designed by a piano novice/aspiring musician as a quick reference tool, it displays 48 common scales, 60 basic chords and a wealth of essential music theory, all on one illustrated poster. It's designed for those who are unfamiliar with traditional musical notation but want to learn piano scales, play their favourite chords and improve their songwriting.

The poster was successfully launched on Kickstarter in May 2018, raising nearly four times its funding target, and is now available to buy in a range of formats starting at £5.