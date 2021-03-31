The Nord Piano 5 offers dual piano and synth engines, and double the sample storage

Clavia has announced the Nord Piano 5, a new version of its pianist-centric stage keyboard.

There are no surprises in terms of the way this looks - it’s red, as you’d expect - but some notable tweaks have been made. These include dual indepedent piano and synth layers, which can be used in a variety of split and layer configurations, and twice the sample memory for both the piano and synth sections.

There’s also a new 73-note model with triple sensor keyboard and grand weighted action. This joins the 88-note version, which includes a keyboard of the same spec.

A couple of tweaks have been made to the effects section, too, and the synth gets a Unison mode for ensemble-style sounds.

The Nord Piano 5 will be available in the spring (price TBC), which could mean any time from now, we assume. Find out more on the Nord Keyboards website.