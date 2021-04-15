The new Ibanez 20th anniversary John Scofield JSM20TH guitar is a stunner

Ibanez is celebrating 20 years of producing signature models for jazz guitar icon John Scofield with a special anniversary JSM20TH. And it's a gold and black beauty.

The guitar follows the 24.75" scale JSM blueprint and features a maple semi hollow body with black gloss finish. An African mahogany set neck with a 22-jumbo fret ebony fretboard is bound like the body.

(Image credit: Ibanez)

There's a Gotoh 510BN bridge, Gotoh GE101A tailpiece and Scofield's preference of a half bone and half brass nut found on the JSM100. Machine heads are Gotoh 510s.

The JSM100 model's JSM Special neck and bridge pickups also feature here, as does Schofield's signature on the gold truss rod cover.

Price is TBC. For more info visit Ibanez