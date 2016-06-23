John Scofield's 9 tips for guitarists

“I think the problem with jazz music internationally is we have this incredible history and it weighs very heavily on the player who falls in love with jazz but then has to come up with something to play that’s compelling music.

You get into the thing of changing music just for the sake of change and sometimes it ends up being not so good.

“If they play a lot of the music they fell in love with, they’re just playing the same old stuff and maybe not as good as the masters who did it. It’s easy to be part of a movement; you’re on this train, it’s moving and you just play. So that leaves you with a few options: either you just play standards and get into it and say, ‘What the hell? I’m just going to do that…’ - and that’s a noble endeavour - or try and change it, and then you get into the thing of changing music just for the sake of change and sometimes it ends up being not so good.

“On a good note, I think there are incredible young musicians out there that are so capable on their instruments, and people who have gotten jazz together so quickly because of the availability of material, online and all. I mean, just astounding capabilities; it took me years and years where it takes other people a couple of years. I’m pretty amazed.”