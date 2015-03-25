John Scofield on Gov't Mule and Sco-Mule

The Shows

“I gotta hand it to Warren Haynes. He thought this could work – and it did. I’d already met him in New York at a club gig, and in 1999, he invited me to come play with Gov’t Mule.

"So I flew down to Georgia for a rehearsal, and it was wonderful. It was never competitive, except in the way that you want, when musicians put you on your toes and you gotta throw down. I had no problem rocking out with Warren. It was taking me out of my element a bit, but it’s not like I’m Joe Pass.

"I started out with rock ’n’ roll and blues, too, so it was fun for me to go into that bag. Y’know, those guys have a fanatic following, so it was a change for me going into this big rock ’n’ roll hall. It was like a rowdy Southern rock concert, a lot of fun.”

The Guitars

“I played my same old 1982 Ibanez AS-200. It’s like a copy of the ES-335, and it’s a certain animal that’s in between a solidbody and a real big jazz guitar.

"On the tour that I’m about to do with those guys, I’ll probably bring that one, plus a Telecaster. Warren switched between his Gibson 335 Dot and some sort of solidbody, maybe even an Explorer [most likely a Firebird – Ed].

"I thought our guitars worked well together. If I’d played a big fat jazz guitar, it would have been harder, because of the volume. I think a solidbody might actually have worked a little better, but then, I listen back to the record now – and it sounds fine, y’know?”