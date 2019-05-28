The Motor Synth is out on Indiegogo and Jean-Michel Jarre thinks you should check it out

Gamechanger Audio’s Motor Synth made some waves at this year’s Superbooth, so much so, we had to vote it as one of our favourites from the show .

The electromagnetic analogue synthesizer features four-note true polyphony with two voices per key played and comes with analogue envelope and filtering.

The unit also benefits from cross-modulation, arpeggiator and sequencer modes, CV control and eight control keys with four frequency rotaries.

As you can see We’re not the only ones who were intrigued by Gamechanger's efforts with both Jean-Michel Jarre and Richard Devine suitably impressed by the oddball instrument.

The synth will be part of a crowd-funding campaign on Indiegogo, which will be live from today (28 May 2019) at around 5 pm BST and the first 50 units will be selling at a special price of $749, with a regular retail price of $1299.

You can find out more info and register your interest early on the Indiegogo website .