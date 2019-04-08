The Loudness Penalty Plugin will help you prevent online streaming services from turning down your music

MeterPlugs has announced a plugin version for its Loudness Penalty analysing service .

The Loudness Penalty Plugin allows you to monitor the final output of your mixes as they would appear on internet streaming platforms, directly from your DAW .

If you’re wondering why such a thing exists, then put simply, every online streaming service will reduce the level of a song by several decibels in order to preserve the listener’s hearing.

Not all services reduce song levels by the same amount, or even by the same method. The Loudness Penalty Plugin allows you to monitor these individual level reductions from within your DAW and also gives you the option to pinpoint any potentially troublesome parts in your songs.