The Loop Loft introduces Rich Hinman - Pedal Steel Guitar sample and loop pack

There’s no mistaking the sounds of pedal steel guitar, and if you’ve heard that classic instrument on popular music within the last decade, chances are you have the talents of Rich Hinman.

Many artists, such as Rosanne Cash, Rhet Miller, St. Vincent, K.D. Lang, Sara Bareilles and others, have called upon the dreamy and soothing sounds of Hinman’s pedal steel, and now the Loop Loft would like you to be the next artist on that list.

Fat chance hiring the man himself for $39, but that’s all it takes to download the 420 loops and samples of the 1.15GB Rich Hinman - Pedal Steel Guitar Vol 1, a new 24-bit/48kHz WAV pack from the Loop Loft. Listen to some of the amazing licks from the collection and imagine how they could be worked into many different genres beyond the typical rock, country, and Americana music.

Rich Hinman - Pedal Steel Guitar Vol 1 features: