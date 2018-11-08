The London Drum Show 2018 is this weekend, if you're a drummer you don't want to miss it!

The 2018 London Drum Show is just days away, and it's set to be the best yet. Expect a stellar line-up, a packed-out gear hall and a whole host of inspiring features to enjoy, from getting your head around headphones to becoming a master of microphones.

Advance tickets are cheaper than paying on the door, so make sure you get yours by midnight on Friday.

Just announced...

The Story Behind The Badge with BDC

British Drum Co. Managing Director Al Murray, in his own inimitable style, will take you on a journey through the fascinating story of the British Drum Company. From the earliest days as a fledgling start-up, he will look closely at the significant developments they encountered on their way to becoming the world-renowned brand you see today. Kasabian drummer and BDC partner Ian Matthews will also be in attendance to answer questions and demonstrate their drums. It’s going to be informal, informative and a lot of fun!

Free Drum Lessons with ACM & Roland

The LDS free drum lessons are back! Expect fun, relaxed lessons aimed at beginners who are just starting out, right up to fully-fledged drum gods. You will get the chance to play on Roland e-kits, and be taught by some of the UK's top tutors from ACM. Whether you want to thrill with your fills or improve your groove, take advantage of these completely free lessons at the London Drum Show. There's even a dedicated Kids lesson this year just for the little ones. Sign up at the ACM stand on Level 3 - but hurry, the lessons fill up fast.

Learn How To Mic Up Your Kit Professionally

Come to one of three sessions each day at the show, and learn how to mic up your kit correctly for a range of situations, from recording to performing on stage. These sessions will be lead by Ben Scott in association with ACM. He will demonstrate on a Yamaha kit with Audix mics, and will hold a Q&A during each session.

Download Our New Show App!

Check out our fancy new show app! It's really handy for checking info while you're on the go at the show, and you can plan your day and create your own schedule so you don't miss anything you wanted to see. To download, go to the 'Play Store' (Android) or 'App store' (iOS) and download the 'CrowdCompass Attendee Hub' then Search for "London Drum Show 2018".

The London Drum Show is right around the corner - get cheaper advance tickets to the ultimate weekend for drummers now, and we will see you there!