5 reasons you have to be at this year's London Drum Show

The much-anticipated London Drum Show is just over a week away, and boy, what a weekend it's shaping up to be! Our favourite thing about the show is simply having a good old geek-out with other drummers, but in case you needed a few more reasons to attend, we've got 5 pretty solid ones...

1. That line-up

The most recorded drummer in history John JR Robinson, YouTube superstar Senri Kawaguchi, Grammy Award-winning session ace Ash Soan and The Smiths drummer Mike Joyce will perform across the weekend, to name a few. There's a huge range of genres and styles represented, from jazz to hybrid to pop, so there really is something for everyone.

2. Gear galore

With around 90 brands under one roof, the London Drum Show is the place to be to try out and buy the newest and best gear out there. Check out big name brands like Yamaha, DW, Zildjian, Evans and Roland as well as new and innovative products you may never have come across before, and you might even nab a show bargain.

3. Improve your drumming

Yamaha's EAD Headphone Sessions, masterclasses, Education Stage performances, Q&As, free drum lessons with ACM, micing and recording sessions... the list of invaluable educational opportunities at LDS goes on! Learn and be inspired to keep improving your playing, whatever your level.

4. Meet your idols

There will be meet and greets with your favourite drummers scheduled across the weekend, so make sure you go and get a selfie to make your mates jealous, or ask those burning questions you've always wanted to know the answer to.

5. One epic weekend for drummers

This is the one weekend of the year when the awesome drumming community can get together and talk nothing but DRUMS! You will go home feeling inspired, enthused and excited to keep playing and improving, albeit with slightly achey legs and and a sore throat. Don't miss the drumming event of the year - if you haven't got your tickets yet, grab them now and save on the door price.

