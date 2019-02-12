The hapiNES L from Twisted Electrons could be the greatest gift your chiptunes can possess

Twisted Electrons has updated its chiptune offering with the new hapiNES L, a desktop version based on the smaller hapiNES.

The four-voice chiptune synth is based around the original RP2A07 sound chip found in the NES games console.

The new desktop edition adds class AB preamp, MIDI and analogue sync I/O, all housed in a rugged metal case.

hapiNES L is available for preorder now at €255 excl. VAT, with shipping due to commence in March 2019. More details can be found on the Twisted Electrons website .

hapiNES L features