The hapiNES L from Twisted Electrons could be the greatest gift your chiptunes can possess

Four-voice synth gets the desktop treatment

Twisted Electrons has updated its chiptune offering with the new hapiNES L, a desktop version based on the smaller hapiNES.

The four-voice chiptune synth is based around the original RP2A07 sound chip found in the NES games console.

The new desktop edition adds class AB preamp, MIDI and analogue sync I/O, all housed in a rugged metal case.

hapiNES L is available for preorder now at €255 excl. VAT, with shipping due to commence in March 2019. More details can be found on the Twisted Electrons website.

hapiNES L features

  • Hardware MIDI input (sync, notes and parameter modulation)
  • Analog trigger sync in and out
  • USB-MIDI input (sync, notes and parameter modulation)
  • Dedicated VST/AU plugin for full DAW integration
  • 4 tracks for real-time composing
  • Authentic triangle bass
  • 2 squares with variable pulsewidth
  • 59 synthesized preset drum sounds + 1 self-evolving drum sound
  • 16 arpeggiator modes with variable speed
  • Vibrato with variable depth and speed
  • 18 Buttons
  • 32 Leds
  • 6 high quality potentiometers
  • 16 pattern memory
  • 3 levels of LED brightness (Beach, Studio, Club)
  • Live recording, key change and pattern chaining (up to 16 patterns/ 256 steps)
  • Pattern copy/pasting
  • Ratcheting (up to 4 hits per step)
  • Reset on any step (1-16 step patterns)
