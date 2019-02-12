The hapiNES L from Twisted Electrons could be the greatest gift your chiptunes can possess

Twisted Electrons has updated its chiptune offering with the new hapiNES L, a desktop version based on the smaller hapiNES.
The four-voice chiptune synth is based around the original RP2A07 sound chip found in the NES games console.
The new desktop edition adds class AB preamp, MIDI and analogue sync I/O, all housed in a rugged metal case.
hapiNES L is available for preorder now at €255 excl. VAT, with shipping due to commence in March 2019. More details can be found on the Twisted Electrons website.
hapiNES L features
- Hardware MIDI input (sync, notes and parameter modulation)
- Analog trigger sync in and out
- USB-MIDI input (sync, notes and parameter modulation)
- Dedicated VST/AU plugin for full DAW integration
- 4 tracks for real-time composing
- Authentic triangle bass
- 2 squares with variable pulsewidth
- 59 synthesized preset drum sounds + 1 self-evolving drum sound
- 16 arpeggiator modes with variable speed
- Vibrato with variable depth and speed
- 18 Buttons
- 32 Leds
- 6 high quality potentiometers
- 16 pattern memory
- 3 levels of LED brightness (Beach, Studio, Club)
- Live recording, key change and pattern chaining (up to 16 patterns/ 256 steps)
- Pattern copy/pasting
- Ratcheting (up to 4 hits per step)
- Reset on any step (1-16 step patterns)