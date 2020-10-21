The greatest synth player of all time to be announced at The Music Technology Show 2020!

Last month, we asked you to vote for the greatest synth player of all time, and we can confirm that the results of our poll - which attracted thousands of votes - will be announced at the Music Technology Show 2020, which takes place on 30-31 October.

Our shortlist contained both keyboard legends and more contemporary players, and we also gave you the chance to nominate your own winner. Who came out on top, though? You’ll find out soon.

MTS 2020 has the might of not only MusicRadar but also Computer Music, Electronic Music and Future Music magazines behind it. It’s a free online event that will showcase the latest gear alongside exclusive interviews with some of today’s top electronic music producers.

Exhibitors will include the likes of Roland, IK Multimedia and Shure, and you can also look forward to hearing from East West Sounds, OEK Sound and Mixed In Key. You can expect new and exclusive Producer Masterclasses from Netsky, Solardo and Philth, plus a track breakdown from Machinedrum and Maxim Lany creating a new track from scratch.

There’s also trance legend BT showing off his latest studio gear, Norman Cook taking a track-by-track look back at seminal Fatboy Slim album You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby, and classic Producer Masterclasses from Beardyman, Ivy Lab, Sub Focus and Metrik.

Oh, and as if that wasn’t enough, everyone who drops in on the show will have the chance to download an 8GB library of free samples and the complete CM Plugin Suite, which contains more than 90 instruments and effects for PC and Mac. This will be available for the two days of the show only, so make sure you’re here and don’t miss out!

The Music Technology Show 2020 takes place on MusicRadar on 30-31 October - we’ll see you there!