Soundemote is kicking off a new analogue-style filter project - it plans to produce a series of them - by releasing Flower Child Filter, a free plugin that promises a clean and resonant sound. You can also switch in an “aggressive growling” version should you wish to dirty things up.

Other features include an Oscilloscope view, a Chaos Knob and two envelope followers.

You can download Flower Child Filter now from the Soundemote website. It’s available for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats.