The Fender Tune Player Pack guitar app is currently free on iOS and Android

Fender clearly wants us all to start 2021 with our guitars in the best way; in tune and learning. It's Fender Tune Player Pack app is currently free on iOS and Android instead of the usual £4.99 and offers an impressive array of features.
These include the Pro Tuner, access to thousands of chords to learn, scales, Find A Beat (65 Drum Beats to play along to) and Metronome.
To download it you'll simply need to register via the link at Fender.com
And the company is also offering a three month free trial of its acclaimed Fender Play online learning course for guitar, bass and mandolin – check out the link below for more on that.
How to get 3 months of Fender Play for FREE
Visit fender.com/play to redeem your code. Once you have redeemed your code you can download the app via Google Play or the App Store and sign into your account. You can also sign into Fender Play via web/desktop.