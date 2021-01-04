The Fender Tune Player Pack guitar app is currently free on iOS and Android

Fender clearly wants us all to start 2021 with our guitars in the best way; in tune and learning. It's Fender Tune Player Pack app is currently free on iOS and Android instead of the usual £4.99 and offers an impressive array of features.

These include the Pro Tuner, access to thousands of chords to learn, scales, Find A Beat (65 Drum Beats to play along to) and Metronome.

To download it you'll simply need to register via the link at Fender.com

And the company is also offering a three month free trial of its acclaimed Fender Play online learning course for guitar, bass and mandolin – check out the link below for more on that.