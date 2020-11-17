The Carry-On keyboard is an 88-note piano and MIDI controller that folds up so you can take it anywhere

We’ve seen plenty of compact MIDI keyboards , but compact 88-note pianos ? Not so much.

That’s what you get with the Carry-on, though - a folding piano/MIDI keyboard that’s been made with the help of Blackstar Amplification (not the company’s usual kind of product, it has to be said).

This ‘full-size’ keyboard is just 33cm long when folded, but offers an 88-note playing surface when extended. There are 128 sounds and accompaniments, MIDI over USB, built-in speakers and a headphones socket. Power comes from a built-in USB rechargeable battery that promises up to eight hours of playing time.

On the downside, the keys aren’t velocity-sensitive and they don’t look like they have a great deal of travel. You do get a sustain pedal, though, along with a tote bag for taking the piano on your travels.

The Carry-on piano is available now priced at £90 from various retailers.