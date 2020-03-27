The best gigs live streaming online featuring Metallica, Neil Young and more

Musicians may be locked down but they're still up for playing shows - and live streaming allows some incredible opportunities for them to connect with audiences right now. Live streaming services are in such demand right now we could see a longer sea change in the way we watch live acts, but for now, here's some of the best gigs coming soon, or available to watch immediately.

And don't forget to check back as we'll be updating it regularly.

Lamb Of God - 7pm Friday 27 March

(Image credit: Travis Shinn)

After their Spring tour with Kreator was postponed, Lamb Of God have announced they will broadcast their live set from the Resurrection Festival last year on Knotfest.com today, from 7pm UK time. During the broadcast, guitarist Mark Morton will chat live to fans in the chatroom.

Elton John with Billie Eilish and more, Sunday 29 March

(Image credit: Getty/Dave Simpson )

Elton John will host an all-star benefit special this Sunday (29 March) on Fox TV's digital platforms and will feature Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw and, last but not least, The Back Street Boys.

The Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert For America will be a one-hour show without commercial breaks. It will be also be filmed on the Elton's personal phones, cameras and audio equipment to ensure health and safety of the artists.

Viewers are encouraged to support charitable donations Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Brad Paisley - now and Saturday 28 March

The country superstar and Tele addict will join Marty Stuart and Vince Gill for a Grand Ole Opry set on Saturday (March 28) but above is his his first gig from home. And he brought big names in for that too.

Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, and Chris Young all FaceTimed to duet during the performance. Brad's actress wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, operated the camera.

Samantha Fish - every Friday

Samantha Fish rarely takes time off from the road so she's staying busy by performing songs on Facebook every Friday above and here .

This uncertain time is bringing out the best in many artists right now as they find ways of connecting with their fans and each other. We love the fact technology allows Fish to jam with fellow blues artist Jonathan Long via an iPad.

Third Man Records – daily livestream

Jack White's label has started Third Man Public Access to offer daily performances. The first was a performance by Nashville pedal steel player Luke Schneider. His debut Altar of Harmony is released on 15 May via Third Man.

“I sincerely hope this music can bring folks some calm and inspiration during this uneasy time,” says Schneider.

Code Orange - now

When the Pittsburgh metallers' hometown launch show for album Underneath was postponed responded they simply carried on and played the empty venue anyway, inviting fans to watch in real-time via Twitch.

More than 13,000 did and it's a unique, somewhat surreal performance - showcasing Code Orange vocalist Jami Morgan stepping out from the drumkit onstage for the first time.

Seasick Steve – every Sunday

(Image credit: Seasick Steve )

Seasick Steve’s new album Love & Peace has been moved back back to 24 July with many of his shows rearranged too, but every Sunday at 8pm (UK time) he'll live- stream a performance of a different song via his Facebook page.

Diplo - ongoing

“While we’re all in self imposed quarantine and I’m grounded from playing shows I am going to get creative and make up random sets and shows live from my house,” Diplo said as he introduced his first virtual DJ set on Instagram. You'll also get a peak at his interesting looking room filled with giant plants and bizarre props.

Metallica - every Monday

Not a live gig in the true sense but Metallica Monday's will see a different past gig added to Hetfield & Co's YouTube channel. Starting with Slane Castle from last year

The White Buffalo - 5 April

(Image credit: White Buffalo )

The White Buffalo (aka Jake Smith) has new record On The Widow’s Walk coming out on 17 April but for a songwriter who relies on touring, the pandemic is going to hit hard. So for fans missing out the Americana musician has decided to preview the release with a special concert stream and fan chat.

It's happening on new platform Cadenza.tv and promises a 'premium quality' event that will see The White Buffalo play new material from the forthcoming album as well as fan favourites. There will be a live Q&A session after the set.



Access costs $10 USD and the show will start on 5 April at 12pm PST (8pm). More info here.



Jimmy Eat World - now and every Friday

Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World live-streamed a great five-song acoustic set in the band's Arizona rehearsal studio surrounded by amps.

The band are planning on making live stream performances a regular thing every Friday and will encourage fans to 'tip' a different small business every week that has supported the band over the years.

Neil Young - Fireside Sessions

(Image credit: NurPhoto / Getty)

Neil Young playing deep cuts out in the snow, at the piano and by the fire. What's not to like here? The second session can be watch over at neilyoungarchives.com

Chris Martin – now

Chris played a mini gig at home earlier today on IG Live. @glblctzn @WHO @JohnLegend #TogetherAtHome Coldplay🌙☀️ A photo posted by @coldplay on Mar 16, 2020 at 5:21pm PDT

The Coldplay man played a 20-minute set as part of the Live From Home series, playing songs including Yellow and David Bowie's Life On Mars.