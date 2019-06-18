Rig tour: Death Cab For Cutie

When we arrive at indie-rock titans Death Cab For Cutie’s sold-out show at Bristol’s O2 Academy, we’re told not to photograph any of the Fender Deluxe combos that line the stage.

Why? Turns out they’re dummies, and the band - which includes Mustang-toting frontman Ben Gibbard, gearhead six-stringer Dave Depper and multi-instrumentalist Zac Rae - have made the leap to Fractal Audio’s Axe-Fx.

Although the trio wax lyrical about the benefits of their new setups and the integration of their existing analogue gear, they apologise for the lack of visual appeal.

“Whether it’s Fractal or Kemper, the one thing they do not have going for them is they are not sexy-looking,” Ben laughs.

“We could bring a bunch of cool-looking and unique collectable amps on tour with us, but that really would just be for the sake of the people who knew what they were!”

Fortunately, there’s plenty of drool-worthy gear between the trio to sate your rig lust...