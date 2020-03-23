Guns N' Roses, Radiohead and Tom Waits covered in Live From Home performances

When radio show Live From Here host and celebrated Americana musician Chris Thile started a new new digital series called Live From Home last week in response to the Coronavirus pandemic. Musicians are encouraged to film themselves playing songs at home and so far the response has been overwhelming.

“We’re inside and not out there making music,” Thile explained in the launch video as he filmed in a closet at home. “So we thought we’d make music in here.”

Thile kicked things off with a cover of Wilco's Radio Cure from their 2002 album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot and musicians wasted no time in responding. We've collected some of the best cover versions by the likes of Brian Fallon, Ben Gibbard and Norah Jones.

Chris Thile plays Wilco's Radio Cure

Brian Fallon plays Counting Crows' Round Here

Norah Jones plays Guns 'N Roses's Patience

Hey everyone. I hope you’re ok in these strange times. If you’re in a position to make a donation, there are many organizations who are getting food or supplies to people in need. @FeedingAmerica, @MusiCares are a couple.#livefromhome #playdate #gunsnroses #patience #love(1/2) pic.twitter.com/KTaOsY4K1nMarch 19, 2020

Ben Gibbard plays Radiohead's Fake Plastic Trees

Maddison Cunningham plays Willie Nelson's Hands On The Wheel

Rachael Price and Taylor Ashton play Cyndi Lauper's Time After Time

Adam Lazzara (Taking Back Sunday) plays Post Malone's Sunflower

Sarah Jarosz plays James McMurtry's Childish Things

Katie Cole (also Smashing Pumpkins touring member) plays Sturgill Simpson's All Around You

Andrew Bird plays Strangers by The Kinks

Taylor Ashton plays Hold On by Tom Waits

Kimberly Townsend plays These Magic Moments by The Drifters