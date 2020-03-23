Guns N' Roses, Radiohead and Tom Waits covered in Live From Home performances

When radio show Live From Here host and celebrated Americana musician Chris Thile started a new new digital series called Live From Home last week in response to the Coronavirus pandemic. Musicians are encouraged to film themselves playing songs at home and so far the response has been overwhelming.
“We’re inside and not out there making music,” Thile explained in the launch video as he filmed in a closet at home. “So we thought we’d make music in here.”
Thile kicked things off with a cover of Wilco's Radio Cure from their 2002 album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot and musicians wasted no time in responding. We've collected some of the best cover versions by the likes of Brian Fallon, Ben Gibbard and Norah Jones.
Chris Thile plays Wilco's Radio Cure
Brian Fallon plays Counting Crows' Round Here
Norah Jones plays Guns 'N Roses's Patience
Hey everyone. I hope you're ok in these strange times. If you're in a position to make a donation, there are many organizations who are getting food or supplies to people in need.